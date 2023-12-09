AMOR Healing Kitchen’s Silent Auction and Merry Mingle Event

On this global day of donating, AMOR Healing Kitchen, announces a variety of ways to support the organization and help it expand its reach and impact. As a local nonprofit committed to spreading the health benefits of plant-based foods to community members facing health challenges, AMOR Healing Kitchen invites everyone to make a Giving Tuesday donation and support its two final fundraisers of the year, which include a Silent Auction and a Merry Mingle event. The Silent Auction will kick off on December 1 through December 9, 2023 online and culminate at the Merry Mingle, which is a festive, family-oriented gathering featuring live music and light fare that will take place on December 9 from 5 to 8 pm in downtown Charleston. See details below:

Who: AMOR Healing Kitchen delivers nourishing, organic, locally sourced meals to people facing critical health challenges, such as a cancer diagnosis. All meals are prepared by Teen Chef Volunteers and adult Kitchen Mentors, sourced from local farms and delivered weekly to clients by volunteer Delivery Angels. Ninety percent of clients receive the program free of cost for 12-24 weeks.

What: Silent Auction and Merry Mingle

Treat yourself and your loved ones with spa packages, local restaurant gift certificates, beauty care products, experiences, jewelry, and more – all of these are items in the Silent Auction, which starts on December 1 through December 9. Bidding closes on December 9th during the Merry Mingle party and items are continuing to be added so check back to the site often.

Where: The Merry Mingle will be held at The Ripple on 701 East Bay Street. Tickets start at $35 until the week of the event when they go up to $45 and include live music by Leah Suárez & Friends and delectable hors d'oeuvres created by AMOR.

When: Silent Auction: December 1 – 9, 2023; Register here to start bidding

Merry Mingle: Saturday, December 9 from 5 to 8 pm – buy tickets here

﻿"As we approach the holiday season and this time of giving, we hope you will keep AMOR Healing Kitchen in mind. We’ve just celebrated our five-year anniversary and have seen a huge increase in demand for our services. We are currently serving three times as many clients this year and need ongoing community support to continue providing our program free of cost for those in need,” said Maria Kelly, founder and executive director of AMOR Healing Kitchen.

Multiple ways to support AMOR Healing Kitchen:

● Make a donation

● Support a loved one going through a health crisis

● Buy a grab and go meal

● Attend one of our events: Merry Mingle 2023; Silent Auction and new ones to be launched in 2024

● Volunteer either as a teen chef, delivery angel or kitchen mentor

● Spread the word on Insta, FaceBook, and YouTube

About AMOR Healing Kitchen

AMOR Healing Kitchen is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes in the powerful connection between food and health. Its goal is to support individuals facing critical health challenges by providing nutritious, plant-based meals. With the support of local farmers and teen volunteers, AMOR aims to educate everyone on the benefits of plant-based eating, which enhances recovery, optimizes health, prevents disease, and improves quality of life.