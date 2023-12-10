Brunch With Elves

Mex 1 Mount Pleasant 1109 Park W Blvd , Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29466

🎄✨ Elf-tastic Brunch Alert at Mex 1 Mount Pleasant! 📚🥞

Join us on Dec 10th & 17th (12-3 PM) for a magical brunch where elves bring stories to life! Indulge in our pancake buffet and warm up at the hot chocolate bar. Perfect for kids and kids-at-heart! #ElfBrunch #MagicalMex1

Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
