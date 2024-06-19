Charlestowne Woodturners meeting

Hostetler Custom CAbinets 403 Fleming Road , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29455

hands on learning - making a wooden bowl on a lathe

small bowl blanks supplied. six club lathes will be used. an experienced maker will be at each lathe to assist the student. all safety and equipment will be supplied. this is a great opportunity for a beginner or for someone looking to improve the skill.

843 270 1975
