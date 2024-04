Cinco De Mex 1 Mount Pleasant with Live Music

× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Come Celebrate Cinco De Mex 1 with good food and groovy music!

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in Mount Pleasant is throwing their Cinco De Mayo bash on Sunday, May 5th! The party starts at 2 pm with live music! Join us to raise a toast to Cinco De Mayo at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina's lively celebration!