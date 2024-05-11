× Expand Dancing With The ARK's Stars Dancing With The ARK's Stars

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lowcountry Conference Center Summerville Hilton for our 14th Annual Dancing With The ARK’s Stars. This event will take place at the Lowcountry Conference Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7 pm.

Local personalities trade their day jobs for dancing shoes to raise money for Alzheimer’s or related dementias. The Dancing With The ARK’s Stars fundraiser pairs local celebrities with professional dancers. These local personalities and professional dancers work hard and practice for several weeks leading up to their live performance. Each dancer is paired with a professional dance partner from the sponsor, Ballroom Dance Charleston.

For 28 years, The ARK has been a local nonprofit organization assisting families throughout five counties (Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, Orangeburg and Colleton County) in the Lowcountry. The ARK helps families cope with daily challenges of Alzheimer's Disease or related dementia through respite care, family support programs, caregiver consultations and educational classes. The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations and fundraising events.

Purchase Tickets: https://www.thearkofsc.org/dancing-with-the-ark-stars