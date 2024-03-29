On Friday, March 29, 2024, at 4 pm sharp, children ages 12 and under will begin a mad dash for eggs at the largest Easter Egg Hunt this side of the Isle of Palms (IOP) Connector. The free IOP Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the Isle of Palms Recreation Center grounds, located at #24 28th Avenue. For the hunt, participants will be divided into four age groups: 3 and under, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years.

All participants will receive a bag of Easter candy for their efforts. After hunting for eggs, children can enjoy jump castles, snow cones, face painting and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. In the event of inclement weather, all festivities will be moved to the gym in the Recreation Center. For more information, call 843-886-8294 or visit www.iop.net.