Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island
to
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 2205 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites you to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Weekend at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island Sunday, May 26th with a live show from Getaway Bronco from 8-11pm.
Getaway Bronco is a 90’s Rock cover band based out of Charleston, SC playing everything from nostalgic sing alongs to high energy head bangers.
For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow us on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.
Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island
2205 Middle Street,
Sullivan's Island, SC 29482
Info
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 2205 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle