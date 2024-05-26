Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island

to

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 2205 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites you to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Weekend at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island Sunday, May 26th with a live show from Getaway Bronco from 8-11pm.

Getaway Bronco is a 90’s Rock cover band based out of Charleston, SC playing everything from nostalgic sing alongs to high energy head bangers.

For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow us on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.

Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island

2205 Middle Street,

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

Info

mex 1 logo.png
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 2205 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
to
Google Calendar - Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island - 2024-05-26 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island - 2024-05-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island - 2024-05-26 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island - 2024-05-26 20:00:00 ical