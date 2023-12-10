Heritage Fire, a live-fire culinary event celebrating sustainably sourced proteins and produce, will return to the Charleston area on December 10th. The event, which will be held at Kiawah River on Johns Island, will feature over 20 of the Lowcountry’s top chefs alongside local farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and barkeeps.

This year's talent includes Chef Juan Cassalett of Malagón Mercado y Tapería, Chef Jullian Abarca of Maya, and more, all serving up globally-inspired bites cooked over live flames to compete for who will be named Charleston’s ‘Heritage Hero.’

Participating Talent:

Alfredo Betancourt / Rosi Pazos, Venetown

Brandon Close, Chipper Dog BBQ

Brandon Olson, King BBQ

Blair Machado, Hamfish

Brian & Jonathan Williams, Crystal Coast Seafood

Bryson Webb & Alex Moscoso, The Motley Chew

Cheyenne Bond, Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina

Christina Miller, Bert & T's Desserts

Derick Wade, The Darling Oyster Bar

Jamaal Johnson , The Lane Smashburgers

Jeff Cali, Kiawah Island Gold Resort – Villa Banquets

Juan Cassalett, Malagón Mercado y Tapería

Jullian Abarca, Maya

Keith Richardson, Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House

Kevin Getzewich, The Kingstide

Mark Bolchoz, Indaco

Marvin Ross, Peculiar Pig Eats

Tickets are now on sale online. Both General Admission ($99) and VIP ($150) are all-inclusive of unlimited curated dishes, beverage pairings, live entertainment, and more.

Kiawah River is located at 3883 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, on Johns Island.