Holiday Cocktail Bar at The Den
Hotel Emeline 181 Church Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Dates:
November 30th – January 6th
Location:
The Den at Frannie and The Fox
Description:
Sip on holiday cocktails in yuletide bliss at The Den during this festive season. Lead Bartender, Amanda Phelps has tapped into her holiday recipe book to present a cocktail menu that can even turn Scrooge into a cheerful believer.
Don't forget to bring your camera the illuminated decor in The Den is picture perfect!
Reservations are not required for The Den!
Sunday and Monday | Closed
Tuesday -Thursday | 5 pm – 11 pm
Friday and Saturday | 5 pm – 12 am
Happy Hour: Tuesday – Saturday | 5 pm – 6 pm
Teeny ‘Tini Tuesdays | $5 Mini Martinis