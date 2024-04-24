Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island

Mex 1 Sullivan's Island 2205 Middle Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

🎤🌟 Mark your calendars! Karaoke with Jerrah is back at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island on April 24th at 7:30pm. You won't want to miss an unforgettable Karaoke night hosted by our favorite, Jerrah, in collaboration with More than Music. Bring your friends, pick your favorite songs, and let your inner superstar shine. Don’t miss out on this night of fun, music, and great vibes! #KaraokeNight #Mex1SullivansIsland #SingWithJerrah 🎵🌮

Info

Mex 1 Sullivan's Island 2205 Middle Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Entertainment, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island - 2024-04-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island - 2024-04-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island - 2024-04-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island - 2024-04-24 00:00:00 ical