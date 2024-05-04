Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Islander 71

× Expand Islander 71 Join us for Charleston’s Biggest Kentucky Derby Party at Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar!

Join us for Charleston’s Biggest Kentucky Derby Party at Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar! This FREE event features a 14 foot LED video screen to watch the Derby Pre-Show and race! In order to celebrate 150 years of the Kentucky Derby, we invite our guests to come in true Derby fashion. Come dressed to the nines in your best pink seersucker, floral patterns, and bow ties with loud patterns and colors – and of course, big hats! We will be giving our prizes to the best dressed for the occasion: Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple. DJ Mike C is our official race day MC, here to keep the good vibes high and the party going! Our stellar bar team will be crafting classic Derby cocktails and specialty mixes all day featuring Woodford Reserve and Tequila Herradura. You can expect hats, horses, Mint Juleps & sweet tea!