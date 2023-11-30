Mex 1 Mount Pleasant 90s Theme Trivia Night
Mex 1 Mount Pleasant 1109 Park W Blvd , Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29466
🕹️🎶 Flashback to the 90s with us at Mex 1 Mount Pleasant!
Get ready to relive the raddest decade at our 90s Theme Trivia Night on Thursday, November 30th at 7pm.
Bring your friends, show off your 90s knowledge, and compete for some totally tubular prizes.
Dig out your flannels and frosted tips, it’s time to party like it’s 1999!
#90sTriviaNight #Mex1MountPleasant #ThrowbackThursday 📼🌮
Info
