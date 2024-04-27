Money Fair: Down With Debt. Up With Hope

Increasing H.O.P.E, Incorporated (Helping Others Prosper Economically), the host agency for the Charleston-based SBA Women’s Business Center, and Capitol Consulting Strategies, LLC, (CCS) a premier research-based governmental relations and public policy strategy consulting firm, have joined forces to elevate the voices of small businesses and individuals interested in learning more about financial literacy.

The event will is free and open to the public.

Krystel Reid Heath of Capitol Consulting Strategies, LLC will facilitate a community and small business legislative panel from 10-11AM with Representative J. A. Moore (D, District 115 of Berkeley and Charleston counties), Representative Kathy Landing (R, District 80 of Charleston county), and Senator Sean Bennett (R, District 38 of Charleston and Dorchester counties). This is an opportunity to ask your representatives questions and learn more about financial literacy and small business topics.

From 11AM - 2PM, there are community-based financial literacy classes and seminars. Money Fair '24 is an opportunity to help Charleston residents learn to invest in themselves and their financial futures. This half-day community fair offers classes, vendors, and networking centered on creating financial freedom! We welcome you as an attendee in this year’s Money Fair.