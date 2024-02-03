PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

For the sixth time in the sport's history, PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into North Charleston, returning to North Charleston Coliseum on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024 with PBR North Charleston.

For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport's rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

PBR's return to North Charleston comes on the spurs of one of the organization's most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the Velocity Tour broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records en-route to its most successful season to date.

The upcoming PBR North Charleston will mark the tenth event of the new individual season for the PBR's expansion series. Eventgoers will watch on as riders vie for crucial points in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR Velocity Tour Champion.

When PBR's Velocity Tour was last in North Charleston in February 2023, Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania) rode red-hot, delivering a 2-for-3 performance to win the tour stop inside North Charleston Coliseum.

Cole surged to an early event lead in Round 1, delivering the top score when he conquered Neon Street (Dustin Denning Bucking Bulls/Burnt Chimney Bucking Bulls) for 88.5 points.

With 15 riders converting in the opening round, the pressure was on in Round 2 with just 12 earning a berth to the championship round. Cole logged his second score in as many attempts and remained atop the leaderboard via his 85-point effort aboard Next Question (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls).

While Cole failed to convert in the championship round, upended by Keep ‘em Guessin (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls) in a quick 3.29 seconds, his opening-round scores were enough for the event win.

As the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour season continued, Cole remained a top contender for the tour's Championship until the final outs of the season, before finishing the year No. 9 in the standings. When the dust settled, however, it was Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) who was crowned the 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion, earning the accompanying $50,000 bonus.

Other past PBR North Charleston event winners include: Michael Lane (2022), Jesse Petri (2021), Alex Cerqueira (2020) and Tye Chandler (2018).

The bull riding action for PBR North Charleston begins with Round 1 at 8:00 PM on Friday, February 2, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 3. All 40 competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1. The Top 36 riders from Round 1 will advance to Round 2 Saturday evening. The riders' individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10:00 AM, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world's top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, and more. For more on elite seats call (800) 732-1727, or to purchase visit Ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the PBR and the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit PBR.com.