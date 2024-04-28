× Expand Charleston Park Conservancy It's time to celebrate the Charleston Park Conservancy’s 17th Birthday at Picnic for the Parks!

This event marks the 17th birthday of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to enhancing 24 of Charleston’s public parks. From a charming petting zoo to field games, flower crowns, face painting, and toe-tapping live music from the Green Levels, there is something for everyone at Picnic for the Parks. Plus, indulge in mouthwatering local treats from Welton's Fine Food, The Dewberry, and Hero Doughnuts and Buns. Enjoy refreshing libations for grown-ups from Bevi Bene Brewing Company and Volley Tequila Seltzer, as well as a curated wine bar from Graft Wine Shop. The event proceeds will contribute to ongoing initiatives, including park revitalization, environmental education programs, and community engagement efforts.

Tickets are $125 for adults and $50 for kids (2 and under get in free) and are all-inclusive.

Tickets are available for purchase at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/picnic-for-the-parks-a-birthday-celebration-2024-tickets-865456021257?aff=oddtdtcreator

To learn more about the Charleston Parks Conservancy and how you can support your parks please visit charlestonparksconservancy.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Topham directly at etopham@charlestonparksconservancy.org.