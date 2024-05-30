Prostate Cancer Support Group

The Men's Center 1100 Queensborough Blvd #102, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464

If you're struggling with your prostate cancer diagnosis--at any point in your journey--or know a man who is: Our next meeting is next Thursday May 30 at 6 PM at The Men's Center. ALL men are welcome. You DO NOT have to be a patient of ours. No spouses for this meeting, but we do know how important spousal support is and will once again welcome them to a future meeting. Please RSVP to info@the-mens-center.com . Hope to see you there.

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men. Yet there have been no reliable prostate cancer support groups in the Lowcountry over the 20 years I have been in practice here. We have changed that. We want give men a place to go to support each other. Prostate cancer sucks, no doubt, but you don't have to go through it alone.

