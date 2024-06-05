× Expand www.sibc.church Summer Seniors Luncheon

All 50+ are welcome to join us once a month for our first Annual Summer Seniors! Come have lunch, and enjoy fun and fellowship together with the IOP "Keenagers". Fried chicken, sweet tea & water is provided - feel free to bring a side dish or dessert to share. No rsvp required, simply show up - we're excited to have you! If you'd like more information, please contact Emily Dowdy (843) 252-6200. Hosted at Sullivan's Island Baptist Church. Held each 1st Wednesday of June, July @ August.