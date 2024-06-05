Young Adults' Hangout
to
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
×
www.sibc.church
Young Adults' Hangout
You're invited to come hang out with us this summer on Sullivan's Island! We'll be enjoying some food, yard games and good times! Bring your friends, your appetites, and your favorite outdoor blanket or chair!
Free Event - All young adults are welcome!
Info
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle