2024 Charleston Mother’s Day Event Round-up

Looking for Mother's Day events in Charleston? We've got you covered! Here's where you can take mom to enjoy this special day:

× Saturday, May 4 GUNS & ROSES | MOMMY DAUGHTER RANGE DAY SHOOTING EVENT 10am-3pm Brunch + Giveaways Mother/Daughter Relationship Enrichment Confidence Building Safe Relationships Personal Safety & Awareness Live Fire Shooting Event (includes range fees, targets, hearing & eye protection). Attendees may bring their own pistol or be provided a range rental free of charge. TICKETS

Sunday, May 5 Mommy & Me Mothers Day Tea & Cupcakes 3:30-5pm 513 Evening Shade Drive Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Come join us for a delightful afternoon celebrating Mother's Day with a special tea and cupcakes event! Bring your little ones along for a fun-filled time at 513 Evening Shade Dr. It's a perfect opportunity to bond with your child over sweet treats and warm beverages. TICKETS

Wednesday, May 8th Mother's Day at Post House 11am-2pm Post House - 101 Pitt Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Come join us for an afternoon of Mahjong! Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, this event is perfect for all the mom's to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We'll have heavy appetizers and wine and, of course, everything you need to play the game! Grab your friends and let's play some Mahjong! TICKETS



× Thursday, May 9th Cake & Wood Flower Workshop! 5:30-7pm Ophelia's Wines & Bites - 328 East Main Street Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Welcome to the Cake & Wood Flower Workshop! Join us for a fun-filled event at Ophelia's Wines & Bites where you'll get to unleash your creativity. Learn how to decorate cakes like a pro and create beautiful wood flower arrangements. This in-person workshop is the perfect opportunity to unwind, socialize, and pick up new skills, and just in time for Mother's Day! TICKETS



× Mother's Day Candle Making with Charleston Candle Co. 6-7pm

Charleston Candle Co. - 218 Saint Philip Street Charleston, SC 29403

Grab mom and enjoy a fun evening of candlemaking! Learn from Charleston Candle Co. how to mix and create your own custom fragrance and pour your own soy wax candle! Ticket includes two (2) candles per person.

TICKETS Friday, May 10th She's Royal in Shades of Pink (pre Mothers Day celebration) 7-10pm 2409 Mall Drive | North Charleston, SC 29406 Get ready to celebrate the royal women in your life with a fun pre-mothers day event filled with pink vibes and lots of love! Come join us for a fabulous event celebrating all the amazing women in our lives! Get ready to be pampered and spoiled with a night filled with fun activities, delicious treats, and great company. This event will take place at 2409 Mall Dr on May 10th 2023. Wear your favorite shades of pink and get ready to feel like royalty! Let's kick off the Mother's Day celebrations in style. Don't miss out on this special day dedicated to all the wonderful women out there! TICKETS

Saturday, May 11 Moms and Mimosas 11am-1pm Brew Coffee, Wine and Craft Beer, 7000 Bowen Pier Drive #Ste 1 Hanahan, SC 29410 Join us for Moms and Mimosas at Brew Coffee, Wine and Craft Beer, located on Bowen Pier Dr in Hanahan, SC. Indulge in delicious mimosas while celebrating mothers, browsing our local vendor tables and the enjoying beautiful outdoor areas of our venue. It's the perfect opportunity to spend the day with friends, family, neighbors and moms. Don't miss out on this celebration! TICKETS

Mother Daughter Vision Board Workshop with Shine Brightly 11am OR 1:30pm (two sessions offered) Nellie & Lo - 976 Houston Northcutt Boulevard #Ste B Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Welcome to our Mother Daughter Vision Board Workshop lead by Kendall Koste with Shine Brightly. Join us on Sat, May 04, 2024 11:30-1 or 1:30-3 at Nellie & Lo for a fun and creative bonding experience followed by Mother's Day shopping! All participants will receive 20% your entire purchase at Nellie & Lo that day only! Get a gift for MOM and a gift for YOU! This workshop is the perfect opportunity for mothers and daughters to come together, set goals, and create a vision board to manifest their dreams. Let's spend quality time together while visualizing our future and supporting each other's aspirations. No artistic skills required, just bring your imagination and enthusiasm. All materials and inspo provided! We can't wait to see you there! Suggested age is 6+ TICKETS



× Mother’s Day Candle Workshop 12-2pm

Lumber Jill's Axe Throwing - 4650 Ladson Road #Suite 205 Summerville, SC 29485

Welcome to the Mother’s Day Candle Workshop!

Come join us at Lumber Jill's Axe Throwing for a fun-filled event where you can create a special gift for your mom. Get creative and design your own unique candles to show your love and appreciation. Located on Ladson Road in Summerville, SC, USA, this in-person workshop will be a memorable experience for you and your mom. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to craft something special together!

TICKETS Flora & Flavor: Mother's Day Flower arrangement + mixology class 3-5:30pm

Learn the art of flower arrangement and mixology in this hands-on class. Our expert florist, Juan Tolley, owner of the Flower Garden, will guide you through creating stunning floral displays from an assortment of seasonal blooms.

After crafting your personal Mother's Day bouquet or bouquet gift, indulge in the exquisite flavors of floral liqueurs and an assortment of domestic and international Gins. The Cocktail Bandits will lead you through an education on Gin and teach you how to craft a floral theme cocktail!

Whether you're celebrating with your friends, mom, or grandmother, this event promises an evening of joy, connection and celebration.

TICKETS Poised and Proper Free Mama Fashion Show 4-9pm

South Carolina Society Hall - 72 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29401

An exciting fashion event featuring top designers and models showcasing the latest spring and summer trends. Don't miss the chance to witness these handpicked matrons illuminate the runway with the ultimate fusion of style and creativity.

This shows purpose is to amplify the voices of mothers through fashion and style. We all want to see mothers live their best lives while on the journey of motherhood. A FREE MAMA MOVEMENT!

TICKETS Mother’s Day Sip and Paint 6-8pm

Wassamassaw Community Center - 1023 Queenie Road Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Woman of the Year Sip and Paint

Come join us for a fun-filled evening at the Wassamassaw Community Center on Queenie Road in Moncks Corner, SC, USA. It's time to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of women everywhere!

Your purchased ticket includes 1 canvas, brushes, acrylic paint, appetizer, deserts and complimentary mocktails and cocktails. Grab your favorite drink and unleash your inner artist as we sip and paint together. No experience necessary! Guided with step-by-step instruction to create a masterpiece that you can proudly take home.

Connect with other amazing women in our community, share stories, and make new friends. This event is the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and let your creativity flow.

TICKETS