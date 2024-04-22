Auction Items for IOP LENS Banquet

As the LENS Foundation Isle of Palms’ Annual Fundraising Banquet draws near, Isle of Palms residents eagerly anticipate the event. This year, the banquet introduces a new theme: Taste of the Island. Set to take place on May 15, 2024, at the Citadel Beach Club, this spectacular occasion promises an evening filled with culinary delights, community camaraderie, and unwavering support for a noble cause.

The primary aim of this banquet is to honor the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), raise funds to support both the IOPPD and the Isle of Palms community, and recognize the exceptional dedication of volunteers and citizens who provide outstanding support.

This year's silent auction is nothing to be quiet about, it's all the rage! Here's an exclusive sneak peek at the exciting items that will be up for auction during the highly anticipated event. From luxurious getaways to one-of-a-kind experiences, the auction promises an array of enticing items to bid on, ensuring an unforgettable evening. Be prepared to bid on exceptional items and experiences, all in support of a great cause.

Bidding is live on May 1st and will be made available to do so here.

Get ready to join us for an evening filled with excitement, delicious cuisine, and the opportunity to make a difference in our community.