Our Community did again!

Hundreds of pounds of left over Halloween Candy was collected by the Suzy Kopp Real Estate Team given by our community. The candy was distributed to Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina II and will be put in Holiday Packages to be sent to our military overseas.

× Expand Suzy delivers an entire trunk full of leftover Halloween candy to a Mom of Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carlolina II

× Expand Hundreds of pounds of donated