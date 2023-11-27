Chef Jason Stanhope’s Highly Anticipated Lowland Tavern is Now Open

Nationally-acclaimed chef Jason Stanhope, in partnership with the Method Co. hospitality group, recently announced the opening of Lowland Tavern, as well as the re-opening of the adjacent oyster bar, The Quinte. Chef Stanhope, who previously led the culinary team at FIG, now overees Lowland Tavern and The Quinte as Executive Chef.

Envisioned as a Southern take on the traditional tavern, Lowland Tavern offers a menu including "playful takes on nostalgic dishes." The restaurant occupies the historic Lequeux-Williams House, a three-story Greek revival-style home on George Street in downtown Charleston.

“We are so excited to not only open the doors to Lowland Tavern, but also to re-introduce locals and visitors to a new iteration of The Quinte,” said Executive Chef Jason Stanhope. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring these inviting culinary concepts to Charleston’s dining scene, and we hope these restaurants provide a place people return to time and time again for quality food and great conversation.”

The restaurant features two distinct dining concepts housed throughout several dining areas all under one roof: on the ground floor is Lowland Tavern, a more laid-back experience with two separate dining rooms offering a space to congregate around exposed brick fireplaces, comfortable furniture, seating nooks, and a bar. Opening soon on the second floor, The Dining Room at Lowland will offer a more elegant yet relaxed backdrop for an "unpretentious tasting menu" experience.

Lowland Tavern was designed by Method Studios to evoke the style of a classic English pub replete with folk art and taxidermy and cluttered by vintage secession chairs from Czechoslovakia. Remnants of an 1890s renovation were retained to emphasize the building’s historic character intermixed with contemporary design. The space features exposed rough sawn wooden beams, Venetian damask wallpaper, and a restored wood-burning fireplace flanked by overstuffed leather armchairs.

Named for the native terrain and cultural region along South Carolina’s waterways and maritime forests, Lowland Tavern's menu will include Chef Stanhope’s style of utilizing local ingredients and purveyors to create simple dishes rooted in nostalgia and timeless classics. Standout dishes include the Tavern Burger served with Jojo potatoes, drawing inspiration from Chef’s favorite burgers at Peter Luger + Minetta Tavern, and Grilled Fish with green curry clams, peanut and lime, with Banoffee Pudding and Honey Crisp Hand Pies for dessert. The beverage program showcases timeless cocktails and an extensive wine selection.

Lowland Tavern is open for dinner service Thursday through Monday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via Resy.

For more information, visit www.lowlandcharleston.com.