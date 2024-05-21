Dive into Summer Reading Adventures with Mary Alice Monroe

Nationally bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe is kicking off summer reading season with the release of a new children’s novel and a week of special literary events throughout the Lowcountry to celebrate and encourage family reading and outdoor adventures through books.

About the Book:

"Shipwrecked" is the third book in the New York Times bestselling middle grade series, The Islanders. In this high-stakes adventure, Jake Potter's biggest dream comes true when he gets his very own boat, just in time for another summer of fun on Dewees Island with his best friends, Macon and Lovie. However, their first fishing trip takes a dangerous turn when a storm carries them far from Dewees, where they must use their strength, courage, and knowledge to survive while waiting for rescue. Will their friendship withstand the ultimate test?

Shipwrecked Book Launch Party - June 15th

Location: Wild Dunes Swim Center and Palmetto Hall, Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, SC

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Details: The Club at Wild Dunes presents the book release party for "Shipwrecked," the thrilling third book in the Islanders series, co-written by Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May. This ticketed event will feature brief readings and book signings by the authors, followed by outdoor fun for kids around the pool, including bounce house, pool games and more. Presented by the Club at Wild Dunes and Buxton Books.

EVENT LINK: https://charleston.boldtypetickets.com/events/152931233/shipwrecked-book-release-pool-party

Book Launch Day at the Library - June 18th

Location: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC

Time: 2:00 PM

Details: Enjoy a lively talk by the co-authors during this free event. Pre-order registration is encouraged..

EVENT LINK: Coming Soon

Book Launch Signing Party - June 18th

Location: Barnes & Noble (Westwood Plaza), 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Details: Meet the authors at this special book signing event with light refreshments provided and a small freebie for young readers to take home, while supplies last.

EVENT LINK: Coming Soon

Book Signing Event - June 22nd

Location: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC

Time: 10:00 AM

Details: Meet the authors at this special outdoor event on the Square, in the heart of historic downtown Summerville. Enjoy a short reading by the authors and young readers will get to take home a small freebie, while supplies last. Books available for sale by Main Street Reads.

EVENT LINK: Coming Soon

Book Signing Event - June 22nd

Location: Barnes & Noble, 1716 Towne Centre Way, Mount Pleasant, SC

Time: 3:00 PM

Details: Come celebrate summer reading in the children’s area with the authors. Refreshments will be provided and books will be for sale and available for personalization. Young readers will receive a small freebie, while supplies last.

EVENT LINK: Coming Soon.

Join the Fun! These events aren't just about reading - they're about making reading fun! For more information, visit www.MaryAliceMonroe.com