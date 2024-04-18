IOPPD: Driver Arrested After Fleeing from Traffic Stop on IOP Connector

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Thursday morning said that Aaliyah Deja Smith, 24, of Elgin, SC was taken into custody just before 9 pm on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024. Smith, who was driving a white Hyundai Sedan, had been pulled over for speeding on the Isle of Palms Connector, but during the traffic stop, she fled from the scene in her vehicle. Following department policy, IOPPD did not pursue the vehicle, but they did issue a BOLO (be on the lookout) to surrounding agencies for the vehicle.

At 8:48 pm, Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle collision at the Isle of Palms Connector and Rifle Range Road. The vehicle involved in that collision ended up matching the description of the Smith's car. Upon arriving on the scene, IOPPD officers positively identified Smith as the driver of the Hyundai.

Smith has been charged with one count of Driving Under Suspension for DUI and one count of Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren. She is also facing an additional charge of DUI 2nd Offense pending the results of a blood draw.