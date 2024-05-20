Feasts, Funds and Finest

The 2024 LENS IOP Banquet at The Citadel Beach Club on May 15th was another unforgettable night, filled with community spirit, generosity, and a shared vision for a safer, more family-friendly Isle of Palms. This event, organized by the LENS Foundation Isle of Palms, once again exceeded donation goals for the third year in a row, thanks to our community's unwavering support and commitment.

Presented by Explore Charleston and Wild Dunes Resort, and generously supported by platinum sponsors 56th Avenue, The Reddy Foundation, and Island Eye News, as well as an impressive lineup of gold and blue sponsors, the banquet showcased the incredible teamwork between businesses and individuals supporting the foundation’s mission.

LENS dedicated the evening to honoring our law enforcement officers, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the safety and well-being of our community. Their dedication was met with heartfelt gratitude and respect throughout the night.

The banquet featured the popular Taste of the Island competition, where local restaurants wowed us with their culinary creations. Guests savored dishes from:

SWEET T’S ISLAND KITCHEN

ISLANDER 71

ACME LOWCOUNTRY KITCHEN

CAFE PANAME

SIMMONS SEAFOOD

THE REFUGE

LONG ISLAND CAFE

HARRIS TEETER

COASTAL PROVISIONS

THE BOATHOUSE

From crab cakes and oysters to lettuce-wrapped lobster rolls and tuna poke, every dish was a delight. The winning dishes, chosen by attendees, were:

1st Place – ACME for their short ribs and grits

2nd Place – Long Island Café for their stuffed shrimp with lemon butter sauce

3rd Place – Sweet T’s Island Kitchen for their fried chicken, Charleston red rice, and mini cheesecake bites

Guests also enjoyed a silent auction with items generously donated by local businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and entertainment for the evening was provided by The Small Opera, adding a touch of elegance and charm to the event.

Chief Cornett delivered a keynote speech recognizing May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day that honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. He reminded us that the Isle of Palms Police Department “will always honor and remember our fallen brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Overall, the LENS Banquet 2024 was a huge success, not just as a fundraiser, but as a celebration of the community spirit that defines our coastal island town. It was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together for a common cause.

A big congratulations to Kitty Riley and Kathy Shook, who co-chaired the event, along with the dedicated volunteers on the LENS Banquet committee led by Ted Kinghorn.