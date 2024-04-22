IOP Exchange Club to Hosting Fishing with Friends on May 5th

Expand fishing with friends - registration

On May 5th from 1 pm to 3 pm, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host Fishing With Friends, an event for kids ages 6-12.

Fishing with Friends promises to be a fun event teaching kids how to fish. Bait and tackle will be provided by event sponsor Haddrell's Point Bait & Tackle. The SC Department of Natural Resources will also participate to help educate and enlighten attendees on Lowcountry waterways and fish.

In addition, kids can look forward to pizza and popsicles.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, click here.