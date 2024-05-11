IOP Rec. Department Expands the Personalized Brick Program to the Bark Park

With lasting messages engraved in the history of Isle of Palms, residents and non-residents can record precious memories and honor the unconditional love our four-footed companions provide/provided daily. Isle of Palms Recreation Center recently added the Bark Park to the personalized brick program.

The Bark Park location features 4”x8” bricks with 3 lines of copy (36 characters). The cost is $75 per brick. Bark Park bricks are limited.

The original program includes the walkway in front of the building at the main entrance. Size, cost, and personalized greeting space varies for the walkway.

Visit IOP.net to secure a brick.