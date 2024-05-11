IOP Rec. Department Farmer's Market & Food Truck Jam Kicks off on June 20th

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will kick-off the 2024 Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam series on June 20, 2024 from 4 pm to 7 pm. To-date, there are over 80 vendors secured for June.

In addition to adding more artists, crafters, specialty food vendors, local farmers, other local vendors, and family-friendly activities, the event will feature a Food Truck Jam.

Admission is free for the Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam. It is held at the IOP Recreation Center.

Additional 2024 dates include:

July 18

August 15

September 19

October 17

