IOP Rec. Department to Add Technology Classes from June to September

Isle of Palms Recreation Department will add additional innovative technology classes starting in June. Sherry Dwelle, Information Technology Specialist, will provide Help Sessions, a Website Design & Launch 4-week series, Google Basics Classes, and Advanced Website Sessions. All participants should bring devices so that the training is specific to each individual needs. This series will not cover software programming.
For more details and to register, visit IOP.net.
SCHEDULE:
Technology Help Sessions
- 11 am to noon
- June 4, 18, July 9, 23, August 6, 20
- $25 residents; $30 non-residents per date
Website Design & Launch
- 10 am to 11 am
- June 4-25, August 6-27
- $100 residents; $105 non-residents
Google Basics
- 11 am to noon
- July 9 Google Docs & Sheets
- July 16 Google Gmail & Drive
- July 23 Google Calendar & Contacts
- July 30 Google Meet & Chat
- $25 residents; $30 non-residents per date
Advanced Website Options
- 11 am to noon
- September 10 Website Integration
- September 17 Vlog, Blog, & Podcast
- September 24 Upscale Growth
- $25 residents; $30 non-residents per date
- Registration opens August 1
Each session will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center (24 28th Avenue).