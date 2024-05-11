IOP Rec. Department to Add Technology Classes from June to September

Isle of Palms Recreation Department will add additional innovative technology classes starting in June. Sherry Dwelle, Information Technology Specialist, will provide Help Sessions, a Website Design & Launch 4-week series, Google Basics Classes, and Advanced Website Sessions. All participants should bring devices so that the training is specific to each individual needs. This series will not cover software programming.

For more details and to register, visit IOP.net.

SCHEDULE :

Technology Help Sessions

11 am to noon

June 4, 18, July 9, 23, August 6, 20

$25 residents; $30 non-residents per date

Website Design & Launch

10 am to 11 am

June 4-25, August 6-27

$100 residents; $105 non-residents

Google Basics

11 am to noon

July 9 Google Docs & Sheets

July 16 Google Gmail & Drive

July 23 Google Calendar & Contacts

July 30 Google Meet & Chat

$25 residents; $30 non-residents per date

Advanced Website Options

11 am to noon

September 10 Website Integration

September 17 Vlog, Blog, & Podcast

September 24 Upscale Growth

Registration opens in August

$25 residents; $30 non-residents per date

Registration opens August 1

Each session will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center (24 28th Avenue).