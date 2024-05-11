IOP Rec. Department to Host Inaugural Art AT THE REC

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will team up with area artists to host the inaugural Art at the Rec event, a blind-juried Art Show. The event will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 from 11 am to 6 pm. Participating artists will display and sell artwork throughout the event. Admission is free.
Mediums Include:
1. Watercolor
2. Acrylic
3. Pastels
4. Oil
5. Etching
6. Sketching
7. Mix-Media
8. Photography
Featured Artists:
1. Mimi Wood – Isle of Palms
2. Giselle Harrington - Charleston
3. Grace Stenhouse – Mount Pleasant
4. IOP Youth Art Program Students
5. Becky Thompson – Isle of Palms
6. Lily Matheson – Isle of Palms
7. Barabara Bernstein – Isle of Palms
8. Mark Thompson – Isle of Palms
9. Rachel Basye - Charleston
10. Norma Morris Ballentine – Isle of Palms
11. Dennis Fulbright - Charleston
12. Barbara Lassiter – Sullivans Island
13. Robin McCrae – Mount Pleasant
14. MJ Obrien – Isle of Palms
15. Sharon Rea – Isle of Palms
16. Jack Tracey – Isle of Palms
As an enhanced, multiple-level, educational curriculum, the IOP Recreation Department Youth Art Classes, Blooming Artists (AGES 3-5) and Stroke of Genius (AGES 6-10) Artists will produce art specifically for the show, design and merchandise the booth, develop a work schedule to man the booth during the event, and sell their art and reproductions.
