Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar to Host Kentucky Derby Party

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar will host what they are calling "Charleston's Biggest Derby Party" on Saturday, May 4th from 3 pm to 8 pm. This is a free event that's open to the public.

The restaurant will have a 14-foot LED video screen to watch the Kentucky Derby pre-show and the race itself. Guests are encouraged to dress in Derby fashion - pink seersucker, floral patterns, big hats, and bow ties with loud patterns and colors - because Islander 71 will be giving out prizes to the best dressed. Categories include: Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple.

DJ Mike C will be the official race day MC, while the bar team will be crafting classic Derby cocktails and specialty mixes all day.

For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow them on social media @Islander71IOP.