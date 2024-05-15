Islander 71's 2nd Anniversary Party Set for Saturday

On Saturday, May 18th, Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar will host their 2nd Anniversary Party. The event, which runs from 12 pm to 8 pm, will feature live music and a local vendor market from noon to 4 pm, all while benefiting Charleston Waterkeeper.

DJ Trey J Spins will kick things off by playing your favorite 70s hits from noon until 4 pm. During that time, guests can shop from local vendors like Taylor Marie Designs, BeachBon Bling, Stitchen It, Teal Heron, Dock and Decoy, Peace Love Petals Flower Truck, Oyster Candle Co. Trucker Hat Bar, Casey’s Greenhouses, Gettin’ Pickled Bracelets, Urban Renewal Design, Rheos Gear, and Score and Burn Lowcountry Wooden Maps. During the evening, Secret Ingredients will take the stage playing all your groovy feel good favorites.

The event's beneficiary, Charleston Waterkeeper, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2009 to protect and restore Charleston’s waterways. You can learn more about Charleston Waterkeeper here.

For more information about the event, visit the Islander 71 website or follow them on social media @Islander71IOP.