Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for Holiday Street Festival and Tree Lighting

The City of Isle of Palms holiday street festival and tree lighting will take place Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 2 to 7 pm on Isle of Palms, SC. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 pm. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Starting at 6 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10 th Avenue.

Avenue. Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10 th Avenue will be closed to vehicles.

Avenue will be closed to vehicles. Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by 10 p.m.

Officers will be stationed at all traffic control points, directing vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers are asked to use caution in the event area. Parking in the IOP municipal parking lot at 1174 Pavilion Drive is free.