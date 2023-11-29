Live-Fire Culinary Event Featuring Several Local Chefs Returns in December

Heritage Fire, a live-fire culinary event celebrating sustainably sourced proteins and produce, will return to the Charleston area on December 10th. The event, which will be held at Kiawah River on Johns Island, will feature over 20 of the Lowcountry’s top chefs alongside local farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and barkeeps.
This year's talent includes Chef Juan Cassalett of Malagón Mercado y Tapería, Chef Jullian Abarca of Maya, and more, all serving up globally-inspired bites cooked over live flames to compete for who will be named Charleston’s ‘Heritage Hero.’
Participating Talent:
- Alfredo Betancourt / Rosi Pazos, Venetown
- Brandon Close, Chipper Dog BBQ
- Brandon Olson, King BBQ
- Blair Machado, Hamfish
- Brian & Jonathan Williams, Crystal Coast Seafood
- Bryson Webb & Alex Moscoso, The Motley Chew
- Cheyenne Bond, Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina
- Christina Miller, Bert & T's Desserts
- Derick Wade, The Darling Oyster Bar
- Jamaal Johnson, The Lane Smashburgers
- Jeff Cali, Kiawah Island Gold Resort – Villa Banquets
- Juan Cassalett, Malagón Mercado y Tapería
- Jullian Abarca, Maya
- Keith Richardson, Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House
- Kevin Getzewich, The Kingstide
- Mark Bolchoz, Indaco
- Marvin Ross, Peculiar Pig Eats
Tickets are now on sale online. Both General Admission ($99) and VIP ($150) are all-inclusive of unlimited curated dishes, beverage pairings, live entertainment, and more.
Kiawah River is located at 3883 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, on Johns Island.