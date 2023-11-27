Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Hosts Lights & Love for Autism Awareness on Dec. 3

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host Lights & Love, a special event for autism and neurodiversity awareness in partnership with Just Bee, will be held on December 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm. For some children with Autism and Neurodiversity, holidays can be challenging and Lights & Love aims to celebrate the possibilities, not the disabilities.

This event for families with children on the spectrum will feature live entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, Fairy Hair with The Sparkle Bar, a bounce house, arts and crafts, vendors, food trucks, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Guests can expect to enjoy performances by the Charleston School of The Arts Jazz band and Charleston Voices Youth Choir. The event will be hosted by Jessica Chandler of 92.5 Kickin' Country and music from DJ Tantrum.

Earlier this year the Town of Mount Pleasant became the first municipality in the Lowcountry to be named an autism-friendly city.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP to this free event with how many are in their party.