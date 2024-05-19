Mylo News Hosted VIP Happy Hour Ahead of IOP LENS Foundation Banquet

Rom Reddy, owner of MyLo News, and Lynn Pierotti from Island Eye News, proudly stood as platinum sponsors of the esteemed annual IOP LENS Foundation Fundraising Banquet on May 15th. However, before the main event commenced, the dynamic duo took a moment to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the advertising and marketing partners who have played an integral role in their success.

To express their gratitude, MyLo News hosted an exclusive VIP happy hour at the renowned Coda Del Pesce, transforming a gorgeous Wednesday afternoon on Isle of Palms into a celebration of camaraderie and collaboration. Against the backdrop of breathtaking coastal views, attendees were treated to hors d'oeuvres while a sommelier guided guests through a sophisticated wine tasting experience. As glasses clinked and conversations flowed, Reddy took a moment to underscore the importance of nurturing lasting relationships and forging new partnerships with local businesses, both on the islands and beyond.

With each sip and every bite, the VIP happy hour served as a poignant reminder of the invaluable connections that underpin the local news landscape. It was a moment to recognize the collective effort and unwavering support of advertising and marketing partners who have contributed to the growth and success of MyLo News. Looking ahead, the MyLo News team is committed to fostering these cherished partnerships and continuing to deliver impactful news coverage that resonates with the community. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the island, there was a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation for the LENS Foundation IOP Fundraising Banquet, where the spirit of community and generosity would take center stage once again.

About Coda Del Pesce:

Coda del Pesce, meaning "tail of the fish" in Italian, is a contemporary Italian restaurant on Front Beach main street in Isle of Palms, just 13 miles from downtown Charleston. Renowned for its stunning ocean views, the restaurant boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a cozy outdoor deck for intimate gatherings. Chef Vedrinski's menu features fresh, locally sourced seafood dishes alongside house-made pasta and crudo, complemented by an extensive selection of Italian wines. Operating Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 pm, Coda del Pesce offers a delightful dining experience inspired by the bounty of the sea.