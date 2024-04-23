Netflix’s "Outer Banks" Seeking Extras for Upcoming 4th Season

×
A casting agency is currently accepting submissions for those interested in working as paid extras on the upcoming fourth season of Outer Banks, the Netflix series starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and more.
Kimmie Stewart Casting says they are looking for background actors to portray "Kooks" and "Pogues," two rival groups featured in the series:
Featured Male Kook
- Male, Any Ethnicity, Between 18-24 years old
- Must commit and work on all of the following dates: 4/25, 4/30, 5/3, and 5/13
- Rate per day: Guaranteed $150 per day, time and 1/2 after 10 hours
Kooks and Pogues
- Over 18 only, All Genders, Any Ethnicity
- Must work both dates: 4/24 and 4/25
- Rate per day: Guaranteed $88, time and 1/2 after 8 hours
Wealth Kook
- Over 35 years old, All Genders, Any Ethnicity
- Working on 4/26
- Rate: Guaranteed $88, time ajd 1/2 after 8 hours
Submission Instructions:
- Submit via email stewartcastingbg@gmail.com
- If submitting for multiple roles, only send 1 email
- Subject line of email should be the date/s and the role/s you're submitting for
- 2 current photographs of yourself taken within the last two weeks
- If submitting for the Featured Kook role, you must take the two photos the same day you submit
- Photos do not have to be professional as they want to see the real you
- 1 headshot framed shoulders up and 1 full body shot
- No filters, no sunglasses, no hates, and another people in the photo with you
- Name
- Phone number
- Age
- Height/weight
- Shirt, pant, and shoe size
- List all visible tattoos and piercings
- If you've already work this season, list which roles you've worked
- City and state you live in
- Travel and lodging are not paid for by production (if you're not local, confirm you understand that you are responsible for travel costs
- Year, color, make, and model of the vehicle you will be driving to set
You can keep up with the show's future casting needs here.
Outer Banks is a young adult drama series that the network describes as “a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka The Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.”