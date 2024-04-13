Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition to be held on June 1st

The 34th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, at 9 am on Front Beach of Isle of Palms. The event is free and open to those who would like to show off their sand sculpting abilities.

Competitors can enter the contest in the following divisions: Children (ages 14 and under), Young Adult (ages 15-20), Family (at least one adult and one child or young adult) and Adult (ages 21 and older). Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category, along with the additional judged categories of Most Creative, Best Architectural, and Best in Show – Overall. Individual and team entries are permitted. Teams are limited to four people. The first 200 to register are guaranteed a free T-shirt. Shirt sizes are subject to availability.

Please visit www.iop.net for the 2024 online registration form. You can stop by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or call 843-886- 8294 to register as well. Registration on the day of the event will egin at 8:30 am at the Recreation Center.