South Carolina Exchange District Convention Hosted by Isle of Palms Exchange

On June 1, the South Carolina Exchange District held its convention at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Sixty-five Exchange members attended the day and evening events, representing 14 of the 19 Exchange Clubs in South Carolina. The South Carolina District is the second largest district in the National Exchange Club, with the largest Exchange Club (Charleston) and the second largest club (Isle of Palms) in the nation.

President Jim Herzog stated that there were 374 projects conducted in South Carolina by the 19 clubs related to Americanism (Veterans), Prevention of Child Abuse, Youth and Scholarships, and Community Service.

During their luncheon, three graduating seniors received South Carolina District scholarship awards. Each Exchange Club submits its scholarship winners to the South Carolina District, and two of the district scholarship winners were from the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, winning the Youth of the Year and ACE scholarships from the South Carolina District. The district scholarship winners will then go on to the National Exchange for possible scholarship awards at the national convention in July.

New Officers installed at the District Convention:

South Carolina District Board Officers 2024-2025

President – Victor Apat

President Elect – Mike Gaston

Vice President – Paul Franklin

Secretary – Robbie Berg

Treasurer – Kim Collins

District Directors

Kim Collins

Joe Delpino – Daniel

Paul Franklin

Paul Grantham

Sonja Ogletree

Kitty Riley

In the evening, Sheryl Bidwell from the Mt. Pleasant Exchange Club presented the awards for the Exchange Clubs in the South Carolina District:

Award categories were Club Growth, Media, Facebook, Newsletter, Community Service, Americanism, and Fundraising for Charities.

Club Growth - Tri County, Visionary Women’s, and Latin Exchange Club

Media - Charleston Exchange

Facebook - Visionary Women’s, Latin, and Charleston Exchange Clubs

Community Service - Charleston and Latin Clubs

Americanism - Charleston

Fundraising for Charities - Isle of Palms Exchange Club for the Connector Run and Charleston Exchange

It was a day to remind all of the Exchange Club members of how instrumental their fundraising and volunteer hours are to the charities they support through monetary contributions and personal help.