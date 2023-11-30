South Carolina Named the Most Festive State in the US

A new study has named South Carolina the Most Festive State in the US. The ranking, created by Casino.org, was put together by gathering info from over 3,000 Americans. The study shows that South Carolina tied for first place with Missouri.

Here's what they found:

South Carolina had the highest, most festive score on the "Grinch Meter" at 4.00/5.00

SC was 15x more cheery for the holidays than the national average

58% of all South Carolinians purchase gifts for the holiday season

Here's a link to the full report.