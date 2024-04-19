The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms Expands Support to Include Isle of Palms Fire Department

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms is pleased to announce an expansion in their support programs to include the Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD). This initiative marks a significant extension of our efforts, aimed at supporting those who ensure our public safety.

The LENS Foundation, established in 2019 by local IOP resident George Reeth, has become a cornerstone in fostering strong community relations through various programs and direct support initiatives that bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement through enriching programs, events, and direct support to those in challenging circumstances. Reeth, reflecting on the foundation's origins, emphasized the communal respect for public safety, stating, “We felt it was crucial for the community to let the firemen and women know that we are appreciative of their sacrifices.”

The LENS IOP Advisory Board, reflecting a unified commitment to enhance public safety across the island, has enthusiastically endorsed this new partnership. Isle of Palms Fire Chief, Craig Oliverius, noted, "The quality and generosity of the LENS Foundation have made a lasting impact on our community and our first responders. We are excited about our future collaborations which align perfectly with our missions to serve and protect." LENS provided support will include, but not be limited to wellness, hardship and family educational support.

Jim Thompson, a local resident, shares his optimism about the inclusion of the IOP Fire Department. "This partnership will empower the LENS Foundation to raise funds for critical situations faced by our firefighters, who courageously respond to emergencies ranging from health crises to life-threatening fires. These heroes, who rush towards danger to save others, sometimes face personal challenges otherwise not met. With increased community backing, we can ensure they receive the support they need. Let's stand by our firefighters as steadfastly as they stand by us."

Fire Marshal Sean Harshaw and LENS Deputy Rob Hauff will lead this initiative, aiming to introduce safety and prevention programs that leverage unique firefighting expertise. We invite the community to support our cause and help enhance the quality of life on the Isle of Palms. Contributions to the LENS Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit directly support these vital efforts.

Donations

Donations can be made via: