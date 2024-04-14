Top 5 Waterfront Restaurants In Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina, renowned for its historic charm and coastal beauty, is home to an array of waterfront restaurants that offer not only delectable cuisine but also breathtaking views of the water. From fresh seafood to Southern-inspired dishes, these dining establishments provide the perfect setting for a memorable culinary experience against the backdrop of the Charleston Harbor.
Whether you're a local or a visitor exploring the charms of Charleston, dining at one of these waterfront restaurants promises an unforgettable culinary experience paired with stunning views of the Lowcountry's scenic shoreline. From historic landmarks to tranquil creekside settings, these establishments capture the essence of coastal living and provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal by the water.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Charleston Harbor Fish House20 Patriots Point Rd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
Perched on the edge of Patriots Point, Charleston Harbor Fish House boasts stunning views of the Charleston skyline and iconic landmarks such as the USS Yorktown. With an emphasis on locally sourced seafood and Southern cuisine, this waterfront restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining options, allowing guests to soak in the picturesque surroundings while enjoying their meal.
-
2
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar186 Concord Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Located in the historic district of downtown Charleston, Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar is a beloved waterfront eatery housed in a former naval building. Guests can indulge in a menu featuring locally sourced seafood favorites while enjoying panoramic views of the harbor and passing ships from the restaurant's outdoor deck.
-
3
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Also located on James Island along the Stono River, The Islander 71 provides a laid-back waterfront dining experience with a menu inspired by Caribbean flavors and fresh seafood. Guests can dine on the outdoor patio overlooking the waterway, savoring dishes like coconut shrimp and jerk chicken while enjoying the cool breeze and scenic vistas.
-
4
Saltwater Cowboys130 Mill Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
Nestled along the banks of Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, Saltwater Cowboys offers a rustic waterfront dining experience with a focus on Lowcountry cuisine and Southern hospitality. Diners can enjoy views of the marshlands and passing shrimp boats while feasting on dishes like shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes.
-
5
The Boathouse at Breach Inlet101 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Situated on the scenic Sullivan's Island, The Boathouse at Breach Inlet offers a laid-back atmosphere and expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Known for its fresh seafood and creative cocktails, this waterfront gem provides the perfect setting for a relaxed dining experience by the sea.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)