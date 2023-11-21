Vingi, Edwards and McCallum Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors named as one of Forbes’ 2023 Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth

The Vingi, Edwards and McCallum Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Charleston, SC, has been recognized on the 2023 Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth list by Forbes.

Of more than 9,700 nominations, they were one of 100 teams to make the list. The Vingi, Edwards & McCallum Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors is the only team from South Carolina on this year's ranking.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 Top Wealth Management Teams,” said Robert E. Vingi, Jr., Private Wealth Financial Advisor. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

The Vingi, Edwards and McCallum Private Wealth Management Team of Wells Fargo Advisors is an eleven person practice led by Financial Advisors Robert E. Vingi, Jr., Howard D. Edwards, David A. McCallum, Wendy M. Brewer, and Aaron Barber. Their team was ranked #2 in South Carolina on Forbes’ 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list earlier this year.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $10mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts.