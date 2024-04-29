Voting has begun for Mylo News Photo Contest!

MyLo Lowcountry and Holy City Sinner proudly launched a photo contest, inviting photographers of all skill levels to capture the essence and unique beauty of Charleston, SC through their lenses. This contest offers participants a chance to showcase what makes Charleston special through their photography, celebrating the city's captivating landmarks, landscapes, and culture.

The Voting Process

All eligible photo entries will be featured on our voting platform, allowing the community to participate in selecting the winners. The voting process unfolds in two rounds to ensure fairness and thorough evaluation.

First Round (April 30 - May 21): During the initial three-week voting round, voters have the opportunity to assess the entries and choose their favorites, narrowing down the field to the top 10 contestants.

Second Round (May 22 - June 5): These finalists then advance to the final two-week voting round, where the community's votes will determine the ultimate winners of the MyLo Photo Contest.

Prizes Fit for Winners

Winners of the MyLo Photo Contest are determined by the total number of votes received from the community. The First Place prize, valued at $5,000, includes a luxurious package featuring cash, stays at select Charleston hotels, fine dining experiences at top restaurants, spa treatments, and more. Meanwhile, the Second Place prize package is valued at $2,500, and the Third Place prize totals $1,000 in value.

Winners will be announced on June 6, 2024 via email and on the website.

To vote, visit www.mylophotocontest.com

Here are just a few of the hypnotizing entries so far, which one is your favorite?