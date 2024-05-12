Wild Dunes Resort Announces Summer Pop-Up Schedule

Wild Dunes will be hosting themed weekend pop-up events throughout the summer at The Nest, the rooftop bar on the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort. Each event listed below is free and open to the public events.
Friday, May 10th & Saturday, May 11th: World Cocktail Day (Monday, May 13th)
- Wild Dunes Fearless Leader Favorites
- Favorite cocktail of each Exec Team Leader
- Spiced nuts, Citrus marinated olives, Pretzel bites
- Cocktail Lounge Music
- Manhattan
- Barrel-aged Hanky Panky
- Classic Martinis – pre-batched and frozen
- Heirloom Old Fashioned
- New York Sour
- Boulevardier ‘Punch’
- Frozen Irish Coffee
- Smoked fish dip / Candied bacon / Crudité with OC ranch
- Rat Pack Music, Big Band, Jazz
- Champagne bottle specials (bottle & caviar bundle)
- Sparkling wine flights
- French 75
- Champagne cocktail
- Passionfruit Spritz w/ Chinola & Cocchi Americano
- Oysters with whipped champagne & caviar / caviar service with crème fraiche, chives & potato chips, Local popcorn
- Yacht Rock Playlist
- Mai Tai
- Zombie
- Singapore Sling
- Scorpion Bowl (daily punch)
- Banana Daiquiri
- Tropical Paloma
- Jungle Bird
- Grilled Skewers: Pork, pineapple, red onions / shrimp, cherry tomatoes, ponzu / halloumi, bell peppers, red onions
- Reggae / Island music
- Woodford Sponsored
- Mint Julep
- Barrel-Aged Manhattan
- Frozen Woodford Cheerwine slushy
- Heirloom Old Fashioned
- Whiskey Sour (big rock, fee foam, stenciled WR logo with bitters)
- Cosmo Sangria Punch (for non-whiskey drinkers)
- Canape type snacks, tea sammies
- Contest for Best Hat
- TV on under the awning during whole party & show pre-race live
- Classic Spritz
- Italian Grandpa Spritz
- Garibaldi (fluffy OJ)
- Kalimotxo
- Cool Wines – minerally coastal whites and roses
- White Sangria (daily punch)
- Adonis (50:50 Sherry & Vermouth)
- Tapas – tinned fish, chips with oil & olives, ham & butter baguette
- Edith Piaf – style soft soul music
- Hurricane (Punch)
- French 75 (OG Cognac style)
- Vieux Carre
- Sazerac
- Ramos Gin Fizz
- Caipirinha (Frozen)
- Corpse Reviver #2
- Beignets, Fried Oysters, Gumbo –
- Jazz Music
- Cosmopolitan (daily punch)
- Espresso Martini (fernet foam on machine)
- Flavored Margaritas – Classic, Mango, Grilled Pineapple
- Flavored Daiquiris – Banana, Strawberry (frozen)
- Pina Coladas/Miami Vice – Frozen
- Porn Star Martini
- Dirty Martinis shaken really hard – all the pickled veg garnish
- Oysters Rockefeller, Prime Rim sliders, Pimento Cheese
- Talking Heads/Madonna/90’s pop music
- Celebrate America with a Boilermaker
- Golden Isle Lager & OC Bourbon w/ drops of orange zest water)
- Victoria Lager & Tequila w/ Sangrita
- IPA & Ancho Verde w/ aged rum
- Mango Wheat & Mezcal w/ Salsa Fuego
- Cider & Trakal w/ fruit – berry in shot
- White wine & vodka w/ curacao, citrus (mouth-made sangria)
- Gray’s Papaya style Hot Dogs– grilled onions or sauerkraut, Low country popcorn
- Americana Music
- Grilled skewers with Polynesian sauces – pork, shrimp, pineapple
- Experimental/Futurist Versions of Classic Cocktails
- Dunes Transfusion (Punch)
- Arnold Palmer – House Garden Lemonade
- ‘Danger’ it up with Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka
- White Sangria – White Knight Sangria
- Frozen Grasshopper – Carl’s Green Grasshopper
- Brandy Alexander Slushy – Playboy’s Delight
- Golden Isle Lager & Genepy Boilermakers – Cannonball it!
- Gray’s Papaya style Hot Dogs– grilled onions or sauerkraut, Low country popcorn
- Show Caddyshack on big TV (silent with captions)
- Frozen Honey Deuce
- Japanese Sake Melon Highball
- Pimm’s Cup Punch
- Healthy Buzz Spritzes
- Deviled eggs, smoked fish or charred onion dip, crudité with ranch
- Show Matches on TV
- Friday, August 30th is Jimmy Buffett Day!
- 3 flavors of Margarita – Classic (Frozen), Strawberry, Grilled Pineapple
- Frozen Daiquiri
- Hemingway Daiquiri
- Vodka ‘Cosmo Margarita’
- Jungle Bird (Punch)
- Cheeseburgers in paradise
- Jimmy Buffett music