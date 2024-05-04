Charleston Golf Course Round-up

The Charleston metro area is home to a number of excellent courses, including a world class links course that has hosted numerous tournaments and major championships and several courses with breathtaking views of the ocean and rivers that make this part of the Lowcountry so enchanting. Below is a listing of these courses and a description of each. Private courses are italicized in the list below.

Charleston

The City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course, affectionately referred to as “The Muni,” is on James Island, about 15 minutes from Marion Square in Downtown Charleston, under the modern bridge to John’s Island. It was renovated in 2020 and boasts views of the Stono River and the bridge. Water is prevalent throughout this links style course. This course consistently ranks among the best municipal courses in the country, especially for scenery.

Status: Public

Cost: $35-$80 (depending on time of day and resident status)

https://www.charleston-sc.gov/644/Golf

Par: 72

Distance from back tees: 6565 yards

Shadowmoss Golf & Country Club is a value-oriented course in the West Ashley area of Charleston. Located about 20 minutes from Marion Square, creeks and ponds run throughout the track, and the course provides a mix of challenging and straightforward holes across its 18 holes.

Status: Semi-Private

https://www.shadowmossgolf.com/

Price: $20-$60

Par: 71

Distance: 6366

The Country Club of Charleston is a private course located on James Island, less than 10 minutes from Marion Square. This historic Seth Raynor course has hosted dozens of prominent tournaments in its history and boasts many prominent golfers as past and present members. The challenging course has magnificent views of the surrounding waterways and features many classic and beautifully designed holes.

Status: Private

Cost: N/A

https://www.countryclubofcharleston.com/

Par: 71

Distance from back tees: 6650

Daniel Island Club has two private courses, both in excellent condition with water throughout. These courses are consistently ranked among the best in South Carolina and have hosted prominent tournaments in their history, most recently the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2023. Located about 20 minutes from Marion Square in downtown Charleston.

Status: Private

Cost: N/A

https://www.danielislandclub.com/

Par: 72 (both courses)

Distance: Over 7200 yards each

Mount Pleasant

Rivertowne Country Club is an Arnold Palmer course set on land at the confluence of the Wando River and Horlbeck Creek. Located about 30 minutes from Marion Square, this challenging course offers excellent views of the marsh and surrounding waterways. Water and marshland surrounds many of the holes, with large old growth trees framing the course. Many greens are surrounded by retaining walls, requiring careful and precise approach shots.

Status: Semi-Private

https://www.rivertownecountryclub.com/

Price: $60-$019

Par: 72

Distance: 7188

Dunes West is a resort-style course located between two estuaries of the Wando river, about 30 minutes from Marion Square. The course combines marsh and water views with the natural features of the Lowcountry, for a course that challenges all skill levels. Fairway and green undulations, along with extensive use of bunkers and water are the signature of the course designer, Arthur Hills. The 18th hole features a dual green split by Wagner Creek.

Status: Semi-Private

https://www.duneswestgolfclub.com

Price: $59-$109

Par: 72

Distance: 6871

Charleston National is a reasonably priced Rees Jones designed course, the only Jones course open to the public in the Charleston area. Located about 25 minutes from Marion Square, this course was originally designed to be an exclusive private country club in the manner of Augusta National. Carved along the Intracoastal waterway, through natural wetlands and lagoons and through a pine and oak tree forest. This course offers some excellent views and is a true challenge for all skill levels.

Status: Semi-Private

https://www.charlestonnationalgolf.com/

Price: $60 - $107

Par: 72

Distance: 7066

Patriot’s Point Links are located less than 10 minutes from Marion Square, on peninsula in the Cooper River. This Links style course sits near the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina and the USS Yorktown. Offering breathtaking views of Charleston Harbor, the Ravenel Bridge, Fort Sumter, and downtown Charleston. Winds off the surrounding water can change the conditions from hole to hole, making it a challenge to avoid the water that runs along many of the holes.

Status: Public

https://www.patriotspointlinks.com/

Price: $79-$130

Par: 72

Distance: 6955

Snee Farm Country Club is built on the 200-year-old Snee Farm Plantation following the natural topography of the land. Offering marsh views and winding through oak and pine forests, water is used extensively throughout. The course is challenging yet relaxing for all skill levels. Located about 20 minutes from Marion Square.

Status: Private

https://www.sneefarmcc.com/

Price: N/A

Par: 72

Distance: 6834

Isle of Palms

Wild Dunes has two 18-hole courses, Links and Harbor. Links is a longer course that winds through the marsh out at the tip of Isle of Palms. The stunning 17th hole is the crown jewel of the course, with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Dewee’s Island. The Harbor Course winds through the marshland along the Intracoastal Waterway, and the 10th, 11th and 12th holes were once the Isle of Palms “Airport” before its closure in 1984. Both courses were designed by Tom Fazio and feature extensive water features throughout. Wild Dunes is about 35 minutes from Marion Square.

Cost: $110 - $250

Par: 72 (Links), 70 (Harbor)

Distance: 6709 (Links), 6359 (Harbor)

Kiawah/Seabrook Island

Kiawah Island Resort boasts 7 18-hole courses, 5 of which are open to the public. The most famous of which is the Ocean Course, a Pete Dye design that recently hosted the PGA Championship in 2021. All courses are in excellent condition and vary in difficulty, from relaxed and fun to extremely challenging. Please refer to the website below for information about specific courses, which are located about 50 minutes from Marion Square.

Status: 7 courses total, 5 public (Ocean Course, Osprey Point, Oak Point, Turtle Point, Cougar Point), 2 Private (Cassique, River Course)

https://kiawahresort.com/golf/

Cost: $305 - $650+

Par & Distance varies

Seabrook Island Club consists of two private 18-hole courses, Ocean Winds and Crooked Oaks. Both feature prominent use of water throughout with ocean breezes a consistent factor on both tracks. These courses were designed to take advantage of the natural topography and features of the land, with stylistically contrasting front and back nines. Please see below for specific information on each course. Located about 45 minutes from Marion Square.

https://www.seabrookisland.com/golf/

Cost: N/A

Par: 72 (both courses)

Yardage: Both courses about 6800 yards

Farther afield

Briar’s Creek is a Rees Jones private course that features wandering rivers, creeks, marshes and saltwater estuaries. Both the front and back half run along a saltwater marsh that allows for sensational views of Briar's Creek and the Kiawah River while still weaving their way through oak tree woodlands. Located about 35 minutes from Marion Square.

Status: Private

https://www.briarscreek.com/web/pages/golf

Price: N/A

Par: 72

Distance: 7130

Links at Stono Ferry is in Hollywood, SC, about 30 minutes from Marion Square. This links style course has views of the Stono River and the surrounding marsh.

Status: Semi-Private

https://stonoferrygolf.com/

$89-$140

Par: 72

Distance: 6720

Bull’s Bay Golf Club is one of the hidden gems of the Lowcountry. Located in Awendaw, about 35 minutes from Marion Square, this private course surrounds a clubhouse placed on the high point of the golf course, on a ridge created during the course construction. Offering elevation changes that are unique in the Lowcountry, many of the holes are surrounded by live oaks and natural brush. Water comes into play on several of the holes, running along the Intracoastal Waterway and Capers Creek.