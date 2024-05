The Town of Kiawah Island has launched its new Compost Program for residents. There are food scrap drop-off sites at the Kestrel Court site and in the back parking lot of Town Hall.

If you are interested in participating, you can fill out an online form. At the end of the form, you will receive a code to open the bins.

To sign up for the program or to learn more, visit the website here.

To learn about the benefits of composting and how this program works, you can watch a video here