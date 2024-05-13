Kiawah Announces Upcoming Community Engagement Opportunities with Town Council

There will be a variety of opportunities this month to speak directly with Kiawah Island Town Council Members. The Town encourages the community to participate in these meetings, provide feedback, and ask questions.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule:

Brown Bag Lunch with the Mayor

Wednesday, May 15, Noon to 2 p.m., Town Hall

Town Hall Meeting

Tuesday, May 21, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Town Hall

This open forum will provide an opportunity for members of the community to hear from Mayor Brad Belt and senior staff about Town projects and priorities and to ask questions about issues of general interest to the Kiawah Island community. This meeting will be livestreamed and available on the Town's YouTube channel.

Community Drop-in Meeting