Kiawah Island Has a Vacancy on their Planning Commission

The Town of Kiawah Island has an opening on the Planning Commission. All interested persons should complete the application for appointment form and submit it to the Town Clerk, Petra Reynolds, at preynolds@kiawahisland.org. Submitted forms may be accompanied by a resume or CV. Applications must be submitted by May 10, 2024.

Planning Commission:

The Town of Kiawah Island Planning Commission consists of seven members appointed by the Mayor with the consent of the Town Council. The Commission reviews subdivision plats and makes recommendations to the Council on rezoning cases, and prepares and periodically revises plans and programs for the development of the Town.

The Commission also makes recommendations to Town Council on such issues as zoning ordinances, regulations for the subdivision or development of land, and other matters related to the development. Members serve a four-year term.

You can find more information on Planning Commission functions and meeting times here.

If you have any question, you can contact John Taylor, Jr., Planning Manager, at jtaylor@kiawahisland.org or 843-768-9979.