Kiawah Island Named One of the Best Family Beach Vacation Spot in the U.S.

Travel + Leisure recently announced its picks for the best Family Beach Vacation Spots in the U.S. and one our sea islands was included.

Here's what the periodical had to say about the Charleston area entry:

"Ranked fourth is Kiawah Island, which is home to the luxurious Kiawah Island Golf Resort. With a vast portion of its land designated as protected habitat, this Lowcountry hideaway south of Charleston invites visitors to revel in a slower pace of life and reconnect with nature. The best way to see the island is to hop on a bike and pedal along its 30-mile network of paths, including Kiawah Beachwalker Park, the island’s only public beach."

